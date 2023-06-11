NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Love Jihad is spread through Madrassas and Mosques- Sadhvi Prachi

Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Sadhvi Prachi has given a big statement on Love Jihad. VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, who reached Bareilly, said that love jihad is being spread in the country through madrassas and mosques. For the past several days, cases like love jihad are coming to the fore in the country.

