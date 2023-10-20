trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677946
Baat Pate ki: Manav Mission will trial Gaganyaan from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: India's space agency ISRO will conduct trials of its first human mission tomorrow. This trial mission will be from Sriharikot in Andhra Pradesh. This test will be done to know the safety of astronauts.
