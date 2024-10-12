Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Mayawati’s Major Decision After Haryana Elections: No Alliances with Regional Parties

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
After being surprised by the Haryana Assembly election results, BSP chief Mayawati made a significant decision. She announced that the BSP will no longer form alliances with regional parties. In a social media post, she mentioned that this decision comes after the bitter experiences of the Haryana and Punjab elections. Additionally, the BSP will continue to maintain distance from both the BJP/NDA and Congress/INDIA alliances.

