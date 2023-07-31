trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642940
Baat Pate Ki: Mewat! New vehicles and general public on target of stone pelters

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
The stone pelters also targeted the vehicles passing through the roads. During this, an atmosphere of chaos was visible everywhere amidst burning vehicles and fierce stone pelting on the road.. in which people from both the sides looked uncontrollable. The miscreants set not one or two but several vehicles on fire simultaneously. After which many vehicles parked in a queue on the road were seen burning in terrible flames.

