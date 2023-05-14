हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Baat Pate Ki: 'Modi magic' did not work in Karnataka!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 14, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Congress has won a historic victory in Karnataka. Congress has so far captured 136 seats. Whereas only 64 seats have come in BJP's share.
×
All Videos
8:45
IPL Breaking: Punjab rescued Delhi's sixes in the capital, defeated by 31 runs
5:35
Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar
7:27
DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
Trending Videos
8:45
IPL Breaking: Punjab rescued Delhi's sixes in the capital, defeated by 31 runs
5:35
Dhirendra Shastri reaches Bihar
7:27
DNA: BJP's 'clean sweep' in Municipal Corporation
2:9
VVIP guests arrive at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
43:11
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: How much challenge to 'Brand Modi' in 2024?
Baat Pate Ki,Congress wins,Congress wins in Karnataka Elections,Congress wins in Karnataka,Karnataka election result,karnataka election 2023,Karnataka Election Results,congress win in karnataka,congress win karnataka assembly elections,Congress Karnataka,Karnataka elections,election results in karnataka,Congress,karnataka election results live,karnataka election results 2023,PM Modi,congress win,Modi magic,