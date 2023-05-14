NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: 'Modi magic' did not work in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Congress has won a historic victory in Karnataka. Congress has so far captured 136 seats. Whereas only 64 seats have come in BJP's share.

