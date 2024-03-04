trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727434
Baat Pate ki: Modi's strong counterattack on Lalu from South India

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: Prime Minister Modi, who was on a tour of South India, gave a strong counterattack on the attack on the family by Lalu Yadav. During this, PM Modi gave a new slogan. In the Telangana rally, Modi simply said that he is not familyless, rather the entire 140 crore people of the country are Modi's family. After which 'Modi Ka Parivar' started trending across the country. Let us tell you that whatever Lalu Yadav said in the rally held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna about Modi not getting his mother shaved after his death, he called him a fake Hindu and then he also called Modi familyless.

