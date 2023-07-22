trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Nature's havoc, city buried in debris!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Half of India is facing the brunt of heavy rains these days, flood after rain has caused havoc in many areas, if we talk about mountains, due to rain, landslides are happening at many places, huge stones are falling on the roads from the mountains, roads are broken in many places, there is danger of house collapse.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
play icon19:1
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
play icon4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
play icon19:30
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
Taal Thok Ke: Trouble on daughters, Oops! so much politics
play icon52:22
Taal Thok Ke: Trouble on daughters, Oops! so much politics
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
play icon28:45
Sachin-Seema Haider Love Story: A story in which India-Pakistan got entangled
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
play icon19:1
World At War: Russian attack on the ports of Ukraine.. tremendous devastation with missiles
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
play icon4:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 22, 2023
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
play icon19:30
Zee News EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Manipur victim's husband's account
Taal Thok Ke: Trouble on daughters, Oops! so much politics
play icon52:22
Taal Thok Ke: Trouble on daughters, Oops! so much politics
Rudraprayag landslide,Recent landslides in Uttarakhand,Uttarakhand landslides,Himachal rain,Himachal Pradesh landslide,Monsoon spur in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Rain Alert,flood crisis,Flood prone areas in Maharashtra,Major floods in Maharashtra,Weather Update,Maharashtra Flood,Maharashtra rain,Live rain News in Mumbai today,imd delhi,Uttarakhand flood,Uttarakhand rainfall,Zee News,