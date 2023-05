videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: New CCTV video surfaces in Umesh Pal murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

A new CCTV video has now surfaced in the Umesh Pal murder case. In which an attempt was made to kill Umeshpal on 21 February. But the shooters failed due to the police van coming behind.