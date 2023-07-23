trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639554
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan, is Sachin's girlfriend or a Pakistani spy, it will be known from the investigation. But meanwhile Zee News has got a chat of Seema Haider. In this chat, the bus manager of Nepal had sent Seema the location of the place from where Seema had to catch the bus to India.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
play icon6:50
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
play icon25:26
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
play icon3:10
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
play icon48:5
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
play icon6:50
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
play icon25:26
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
play icon3:10
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
play icon48:5
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections
Big Reveal On Seema Haider Live,Seema Ghulam Haider,Big News On Seema Haider,seema haider sachin pubg lover,Seema Ghulam Haider Pakistan,seema haider,seema haider story,seema haider sachin,seema haider pakistan,seema live,seema haider exclusive,Pakistani Seema Haider,Seema Haider Love Story,seema haider pakistan news,seema sachin news,seema pakistan,seema breaking,seema sachin viral video,seema pakistani,Seema Sachin Interview,seema sachin pubg lover,