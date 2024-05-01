Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: NSG mock drill near Parliament House

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Today more than 100 schools received bomb threat emails. After which there was a stir in Noida including Delhi. NSG commandos flew in paragliders in the Lutyens Zone near the Parliament complex. This palaglider was seen flying near Parliament House, North and South Block. The purpose of which was to strengthen the security of the Parliament House.

