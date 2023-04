videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Operation Kaveri begins to evacuate stranded Indians!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Violent clashes are going on between the army and paramilitary forces in Sudan's capital Khartoum and in many parts of the country. India has started 'Operation Kaveri' for the return of Indians trapped in Sudan.