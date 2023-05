videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Opposition's mutton party..BJP said thousands of 'dogs' missing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

In Bihar, JDU president Lalan Singh had given meat-rice party to the party leaders, BJP alleges that liquor was also served in that party. On this issue, both the sides are trying to surround each other.