Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection surfaced in Nuh Hinsa, Pakistani youth tried to incite violence

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani connection has come to the fore in Nuh Hinsa, youth from Pakistan tried to incite violence with fake social media account. Alwar police revealed that Pakistan's YouTuber Zeeshan had created a Facebook account in the name of Ehsani Mewati and was inciting people to attack Monu Mewati

