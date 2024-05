videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's confession on PoK

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 09:58 PM IST

During the hearing of a case in Islamabad High Court, it was said that POK i.e. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is not under our jurisdiction. It has been admitted in a big court of Pakistan that POK is a foreign territory, that is, it is separate from Pakistan and we do not have any right over it.