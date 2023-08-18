trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650664
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan's propaganda war against India, terrorist Yasin Malik's wife made minister

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan has started a new propaganda war against India, Pakistan has made terrorist Yasin Malik's wife a minister in the government formed under the leadership of Anwar ul Haq Kakar. Please tell that Yasin Malik's wife Musal keeps spewing venom against India.
