Baat Pate Ki: Pappalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, arrested by the Punjab Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

Papalpreet Singh, who helped fugitive Khalistani Amritpal Singh, is now in the custody of Punjab Police. According to sources, Punjab Police can take Papalpreet Singh to Assam. So, now Amritpal Singh can also be caught by the police soon.