Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to stay in a guest house with 35 bathrooms in America. The PM will stay at Blair House, just 3 minutes away from the White House. Blair House is a witness to America's politics, diplomacy, history. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had received this honor before PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
play icon7:34
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
play icon1:4
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
play icon29:26
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway
play icon2:48
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway
Deshhit: 'China' troubled by 'Modi's US visit...PM Modi's befitting reply
play icon5:57
Deshhit: 'China' troubled by 'Modi's US visit...PM Modi's befitting reply

