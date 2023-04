videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi's instructions to CBI said not to come under pressure from anyone

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fiercely targeted the opposition on the occasion of CBI's Diamond Jubilee. PM Modi has given Modi mantra to CBI on this occasion. He said that you should not come under anyone's pressure. There is no need to hesitate and stop anywhere.