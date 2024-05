videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Police investigating evidence in Swati Maliwal Case

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

Delhi Police has intensified the investigation into the allegations of assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi's CM House. Delhi Police has brought DVR from Arvind Kejriwal's house. On Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party is a direct attacker on BJP. Today Swati Maliwal attacked Kejriwal government. Delhi Police collected evidence from the Chief Minister's residence in the Swati Maliwal case....