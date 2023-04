videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Political uproar in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Politics has heated up in Bihar over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Iftar party. Political attacks and counter-attacks are taking place even on the stage of Red Fort engaged in the party. Regarding the violence in Bihar, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the violence is the failure of the Nitish government.