Baat Pate Ki: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
PM Modi On INDIA: Commenting on the word India, PM Modi said that those who are talking about it should know that there are many terrorist organizations in which the word Indian is there. Now on this statement of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi was seen in his own colour.
Amit Shah writes letter to opposition leaders on Manipur violence
Amit Shah writes letter to opposition leaders on Manipur violence
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 25, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
Baat Pate Ki: Reel was being made near the waterfall..the foot slipped and the game was over!
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
Baat Pate Ki: Big reveal! Sachin thrashed Seema for smoking beedi.
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
Pakistani Nasrullah told Zee News... 'Anju will return to India in 2-3 days'
