Baat Pate Ki: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav wept bitterly remembering the dead

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has been at the accident site for three days. He is keeping a close watch on each and every work from ground zero. In three days, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav saw the pain of hundreds of families, saw the mourning and today when the movement of trains resumed on the track, he wept remembering the dead.

