Baat Pate Ki: Raj Thackeray’s Son Amit to Contest Mumbai Assembly Seat

Sonam | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

In a major political development, Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray is set to make his political debut. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced Amit as the candidate for the Mahim Assembly seat in Mumbai ahead of the state elections. Following the announcement, the family celebrated with traditional rituals, wishing Amit success in his political career.