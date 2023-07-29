trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Rajasthan girl going to Pakistan to meet lover caught from Jaipur airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
A minor girl from Rajasthan’s Sikar district reached Jaipur airport on Friday claiming she wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her lover. She was handed over to police by Jaipur airport authorities after they did not find any passport, visa or any other travel document with her. When confronted in front of her parents, the girl spilled the beans and said she did all this to gain attention.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:6
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Insult to women in Manipur! Leaders of I.N.D.I.A on Political Tour
play icon9:19
Baat Pate Ki: Insult to women in Manipur! Leaders of I.N.D.I.A on Political Tour
Baat Pate Ki: A minor girl from Rajasthan...was trapped in the trap of Pakistani Aslam!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: A minor girl from Rajasthan...was trapped in the trap of Pakistani Aslam!
Deshhit: ISI's evil eye on India's daughters
play icon32:2
Deshhit: ISI's evil eye on India's daughters
Muharram procession in Srinagar after 34 years
play icon1:11
Muharram procession in Srinagar after 34 years

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
play icon4:6
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 28, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Insult to women in Manipur! Leaders of I.N.D.I.A on Political Tour
play icon9:19
Baat Pate Ki: Insult to women in Manipur! Leaders of I.N.D.I.A on Political Tour
Baat Pate Ki: A minor girl from Rajasthan...was trapped in the trap of Pakistani Aslam!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: A minor girl from Rajasthan...was trapped in the trap of Pakistani Aslam!
Deshhit: ISI's evil eye on India's daughters
play icon32:2
Deshhit: ISI's evil eye on India's daughters
Muharram procession in Srinagar after 34 years
play icon1:11
Muharram procession in Srinagar after 34 years
baat pate ki live,seema haider,Anju,Pakistan visit anju,rajasthan girl visits pakistan,seema haider pakistan,Anju Nasrulla Love Story,Seema Haider Sachin Meena PUBG Lover,Sikar Minor Girl Visit Pakistan,Breaking News,trending news,big news live,