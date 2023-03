videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Maharashtra over Savarkar, Uddhav Thackeray threatens Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that his party will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar.