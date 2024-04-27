Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus once again in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Before the second phase of voting, big news came out from East Midnapore district. Here a dead body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a noose. After which there was a commotion. The BJP worker was identified as Deenbandhu and was a resident of Moyna village.

