Baat Pate Ki: Sex racket busted in this mall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Prostitution racket has been busted in the guise of spa in Pacific Mall of Ghaziabad. There was a ruckus when the police raided the spa centers here simultaneously. 61 women and 39 men were arrested.

