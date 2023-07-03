trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630332
Baat Pate Ki: Sharad Pawar in action!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics: The politics of Maharashtra is changing every moment. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM 24 hours ago. But now the people of his camp are seen turning back. NCP MP Amol Kolhe said that he is with Sharad Pawar. NCP MP Amol Kolhe said that he is with Sharad Pawar.
