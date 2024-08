videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Situation worsened again in Bangladesh, prisoners escaped from jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 11:08 PM IST

After Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power, Tariq Rahman and BNP are getting the support of the army as well as the public. But it is claimed that Tariq Rahman and ISI together carried out this entire coup. Meanwhile, the situation in Bangladesh has worsened. Sheikh Hasina is in India since the coup, but despite this, the violence in Bangladesh is not stopping.