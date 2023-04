videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Slap on the face of Khalistani supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's big statement has come to the fore. S Jaishankar said that he will not accept the insult of the tricolor. India is not one that tolerates insults.