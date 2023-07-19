trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637671
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Sliding mountains after rain!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Uttrakhand Rain Update: Heart-wrenching pictures of floods, rains and landslides have come in Kashipur of Uttarakhand. Landslides in Himachal Pradesh have blocked many roads, due to which thousands of people are stranded.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Seema trapped in the use of codeword!
play icon27:58
Seema trapped in the use of codeword!
Deshhit: Seema Haider's game over!
play icon7:14
Deshhit: Seema Haider's game over!
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 19, 2023
play icon2:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 19, 2023
Breaking News: New names of Grand Alliance I.N.D.I.A. But created ruckus, FIR on 26 political parties!
play icon0:32
Breaking News: New names of Grand Alliance I.N.D.I.A. But created ruckus, FIR on 26 political parties!
Unopened 2007 First-Generation iPhone Sold At Auction For Stunning ₹1.3 Crore
play icon1:33
Unopened 2007 First-Generation iPhone Sold At Auction For Stunning ₹1.3 Crore
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Seema trapped in the use of codeword!
play icon27:58
Seema trapped in the use of codeword!
Deshhit: Seema Haider's game over!
play icon7:14
Deshhit: Seema Haider's game over!
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 19, 2023
play icon2:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 19, 2023
Breaking News: New names of Grand Alliance I.N.D.I.A. But created ruckus, FIR on 26 political parties!
play icon0:32
Breaking News: New names of Grand Alliance I.N.D.I.A. But created ruckus, FIR on 26 political parties!
Unopened 2007 First-Generation iPhone Sold At Auction For Stunning ₹1.3 Crore
play icon1:33
Unopened 2007 First-Generation iPhone Sold At Auction For Stunning ₹1.3 Crore
Uttarakhand floods,floods in Uttarakhand,uttrakhand flood,Uttarakhand flood,flood in uttarakhand,Uttarakhand news,Uttarakhand,Himachal floods,floods in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh floods,Floods,Uttarakhand rain,uttarakhand flood news,uttarakhand flood video,flood,flood in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh flood,uttarakhand flood today,uttarakhand flash flood,uttarakhand flood update,monsoon 2023,uttarakhan flood,