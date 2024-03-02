trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726649
Baat Pate ki: 'The whole country is saddened to see what was done to the women of Sandeshkhali'

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Baat Pate ki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, busy in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, reached Hubli in West Bengal. Where Prime Minister Modi took on the Mamata government on the issue of Sandeshkhali and accused it of harassing women.He said that the entire country is saddened to see what TMC did to the women of Sandeshkhali.

