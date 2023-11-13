trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687765
Baat Pate Ki: Two major Gaza hospitals close to new patients

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Gaza Al Shifa Hospital Attack: Israel's air and ground operations continue in Gaza. The Israeli army has entered inside Gaza. The Israeli army is continuously raiding many hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa. Due to this, Gaza's two biggest hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Quds Hospital, have been closed. Both hospitals have stopped accepting new patients.
