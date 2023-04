videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: UP STF encountered Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed in Jhansi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

After the Umesh Pal murder case, this issue was echoed very fast in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. After which the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath had told from the floor of the assembly that he will mix this mafia in the soil. Today, after 49 days, UP STF has done an encounter of Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed in Jhansi.