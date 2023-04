videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: VHP made serious allegations against Delhi Police.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, VHP has made many allegations against Delhi Police. After giving permission for the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, the police had banned Rath-DJ. On the other hand, during the procession in Bengal, people waved swords.