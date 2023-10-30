trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682182
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Watch special report of ZEE NEWS from Bundelkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Governments come and go but the picture of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh does not change. Along with employment, many problems like electricity and water still persist.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
Play Icon20:47
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
Play Icon2:14
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
Israel Hamas War: Politics in India on Palestine?
Play Icon45:30
Israel Hamas War: Politics in India on Palestine?
Taal Thok Ke: Israel Vs Palestine in India!
Play Icon9:20
Taal Thok Ke: Israel Vs Palestine in India!
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's
Play Icon1:4
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's "Status Of Normalcy" In Light Of Recent Incidents In Valley

Trending Videos

Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
play icon20:47
Big news in the death penalty case for 8 Indians in Qatar
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
play icon2:14
World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Praises This India Star, Compares Him With Kapil Dev | Ind Vs Eng
Israel Hamas War: Politics in India on Palestine?
play icon45:30
Israel Hamas War: Politics in India on Palestine?
Taal Thok Ke: Israel Vs Palestine in India!
play icon9:20
Taal Thok Ke: Israel Vs Palestine in India!
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's
play icon1:4
Omar Abdullah Doubts Kashmir's "Status Of Normalcy" In Light Of Recent Incidents In Valley
Bundelkhand,bundelkhand news,bundelkhand mp,mp election 2023,mp assembly election 2023,mp elections 2023,madhya pradesh election 2023,Assembly elections 2023,elections 2023,mp election 2023 live,mp election 2023 date,mp elections 2023 news,MP election,election 2023,madhya pradesh elections 2023,MP Assembly Elections 2023,mp vidhan sabha election 2023,rahul gandhi on mp election 2023,bjp election 2023,mp election 2023 news,Assembly Election 2023,