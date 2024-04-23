Advertisement
Baat Pate Ki: WB teacher recruitment scam explained

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has received a big blow from the High Court before the Lok Sabha elections. Calcutta High Court canceled teacher recruitment. Appointment of 23 thousand teachers in Bengal has been cancelled.

