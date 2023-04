videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: What is Shaista Parveen's plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Where is Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen? No one has the answer to this question. The question is whether Shaista will run the Atiq gang now? Can Shaista avenge the death of her son, husband and brother-in-law?