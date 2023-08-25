trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653651
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat pate ki: Who is that neighbor of Pragyan Rover who came out of Chandrayaan-3, the world is shocked

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Baat pate ki: India's Chandrayaan-3 is perfectly fit on the surface of the moon and is doing its job very well. ISRO has told that Pragyan Rover, who has come out of the lander, has started walking on the moon. After leaving the lander, the Pragyan rover has walked about eight meters on the lunar surface.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
play icon6:41
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
Taal Thok Ke: Who 'surrender' in front of China?
play icon9:48
Taal Thok Ke: Who 'surrender' in front of China?

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
play icon6:41
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
Taal Thok Ke: Who 'surrender' in front of China?
play icon9:48
Taal Thok Ke: Who 'surrender' in front of China?
Baat Pate Ki,chandrayaan 3 sucessful landing,pakistan on chandryaan,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 live location,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,Zee News,Breaking News,chandrayaan3 landing,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,Pakistan,Pakistan news,Zee News,Breaking News,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,landing of chandrayaan 3,isro live chandrayaan 3,isro chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan 3,Chandrayaan,chandrayan 3,Chandrayaan 2,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan live,chandrayaan 3 update,Chandrayaan 3 Status,chandrayaan 3 landing,