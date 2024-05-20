videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?

Sonam | Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting has ended on 49 seats in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir surprised everyone. Voting was held on 14 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in which Amethi and Rae Bareli seats were discussed across the country. In the fifth phase, voting was held on 49 Lok Sabha seats and the fate of 695 candidates was sealed in EVMs. Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?