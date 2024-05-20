Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2751058
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?

Sonam|Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting has ended on 49 seats in the 5th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting in Jammu and Kashmir surprised everyone. Voting was held on 14 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in which Amethi and Rae Bareli seats were discussed across the country. In the fifth phase, voting was held on 49 Lok Sabha seats and the fate of 695 candidates was sealed in EVMs. Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?

All Videos

DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
Play Icon05:52
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
Play Icon04:59
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
Play Icon04:11
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Play Icon04:31
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
Play Icon15:52
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?

Trending Videos

DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
play icon5:52
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
play icon4:59
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
play icon4:11
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
play icon4:31
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
play icon15:52
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?