Baat Pate Ki: Why are madrasas increasing on the India-Nepal border?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: The SIT formed on the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government has made shocking revelations about illegal madrasas in the state. According to SIT, there are 13 thousand illegal madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. In which many madrasas have been suspected to be built with the money raised through terror funding. The big thing is that most of the madrasas have been built around the India-Nepal border. SIT has submitted its report to the state government.

