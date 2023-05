videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why did a group of Muslim youths enter Jyotirlinga to offer chadar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

In Nashik, Maharashtra, some people of the Muslim community tried to offer chadar in the Trimbakeshwar temple, on which the controversy has increased. In this matter, investigation has been started by registering a case.