videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why did Kejriwal maintain silence on Swati Maliwal case?

Sonam | Updated: May 16, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

Swati Maliwal Controversy: Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a joint press conference in Lucknow. During the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal made a big attack on BJP and PM Modi. Along with this, Kejriwal maintained silence when asked questions on Swati Maliwal.