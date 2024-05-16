Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Amit Shah takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee

Sonam|Updated: May 16, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah held the TMC government responsible for the election violence in Bengal amid the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Taking aim at Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that Kashmir, which is suffering from terrorism, has completely changed in the last five years. Watch the debate on this issue on the number 1 show Taal Thok Ke.

