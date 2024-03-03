trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727118
Baat Pate ki: Why did Pawan Singh refuse to contest elections from BJP?

Mar 03, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
BJP released its list for Lok Sabha elections, but today BJP's star candidate Pawan Singh from Asansol, Bengal returned his ticket. He posted on social media and informed about not contesting elections from Asansol. It is believed that Pawan Singh refused to contest the elections due to pressure from TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.

