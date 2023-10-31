trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682213
Baat Pate Ki: Why did the fear of ED raids torment Digvijay Singh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and president of the state cricket association, was questioned by ED for several hours. Vaibhav Gehlot reached ED office in Delhi with complete evidence in the FEMA violation case. Meanwhile, Congress alleged that the central government is misusing the investigating agencies for electoral gains.
