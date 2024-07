videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Why questions being raised on results of Lok Sabha elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

ADR i.e. Association for Democratic Reforms has made a big claim regarding the votes cast and vote counting during the Lok Sabha elections. According to ADR, there is a huge difference between the number of votes cast and the number of votes counted in 538 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.