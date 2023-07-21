trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638580
Baat Pate Ki: Will the Gyanvapi temple be built before the Ram temple?

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Varanasi court has ordered ASI survey to be conducted in Gyanvapi case. The court allowed the survey of the entire campus except the disputed portion of the building. The court rejected the petition of the Muslim side and passed the order for ASI survey.
