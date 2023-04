videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki:PM Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains in Hyderabad and Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

PM Modi has flagged off two Vande Bharat trains in Hyderabad and Chennai. Telangana CM KCR did not attend the programme. Targeting familyism, PM Modi said that familyism used to rob people of their ration and employment.