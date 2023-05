videoDetails

Baat Pati Ki: DK Shivkumar agrees for post of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Congress had registered victory in Karnataka with 135 seats. But, the screw got stuck on the Chief Minister's chair. After all the meetings, on May 17, Sonia Gandhi made a video call to DK Shivkumar. After which today DK Shivkumar has agreed to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.